Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 5.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.56 and its 200 day moving average is $232.50. The company has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

