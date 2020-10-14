ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend payment by 33.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

