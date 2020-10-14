ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

