Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $372,449,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

