Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.83.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

