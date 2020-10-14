Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.59.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $180.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

