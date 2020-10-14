Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 107,420 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,420 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

