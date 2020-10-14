Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,295 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,532,000 after buying an additional 66,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 297,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 419,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 731,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 167,574 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 499.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 433,933 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

