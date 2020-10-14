Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

