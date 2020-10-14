Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total value of $2,794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,003,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,007,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 738,130 shares of company stock worth $167,103,674. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $242.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.