Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,676 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,439,000 after buying an additional 1,147,923 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

