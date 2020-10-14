Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

