Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $21,230,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $312.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

