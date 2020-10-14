Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

