Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.98 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

