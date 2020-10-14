Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

