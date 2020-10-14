Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

