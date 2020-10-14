Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $308.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 149.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.45. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $312.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,574 shares of company stock worth $6,198,361. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

