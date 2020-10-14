Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Home Depot stock opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $249.78. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.