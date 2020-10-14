Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.