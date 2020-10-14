Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 81.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 416,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $98,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

