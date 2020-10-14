Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.51.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

