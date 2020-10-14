Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,630 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

