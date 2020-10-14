Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,533 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,289.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

