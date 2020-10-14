Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

