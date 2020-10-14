Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 181 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $354.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

