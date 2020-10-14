Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 743 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $168.12 and a 1 year high of $310.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.66 and its 200 day moving average is $237.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

