Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 321 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 69,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,528.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

