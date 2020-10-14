Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after buying an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,210,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

BMY opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of -611.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.