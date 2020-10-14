Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $649.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $618.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.68.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.67.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

