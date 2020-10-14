Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $382.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

