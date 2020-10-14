Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.89. Conifer shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNFR. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

