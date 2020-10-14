Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 199.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Community First Bancshares worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CFBI stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. Community First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.