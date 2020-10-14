Commercial Metals (CMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CMC opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

