Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.15

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 4139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIX shares. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,064,946.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,335,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 324,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.