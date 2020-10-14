Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

CMA opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.78. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $17,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after acquiring an additional 563,897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after acquiring an additional 467,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 416,710 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

