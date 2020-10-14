Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 287.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

