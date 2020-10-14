Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lifted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

