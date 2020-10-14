Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stake Lifted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 263,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

