Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 229,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

