Cloudflare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 78,958 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical volume of 18,362 call options.

NYSE:NET opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,095,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $568,090.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,653,630 shares of company stock valued at $104,185,692 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

