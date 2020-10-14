Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Clorox by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.03. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

