Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

