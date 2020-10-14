Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 43.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.