Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.