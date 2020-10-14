Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

