Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,629,000 after buying an additional 4,400,427 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

