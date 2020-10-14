Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

