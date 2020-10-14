Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.46.

MSFT stock opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,686.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

