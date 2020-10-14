Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 87.8% in September

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 101,046 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

CZWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.